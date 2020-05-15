Mayor takes to pantry to raise awareness

HOW ARE YOU GOING? Mayor Andrew Willcox enlisted the aid of an egg, a tablespoon of sugar, butterscotch schnapps and a beer in an online challenge aimed at encouraging residents to check in with their mates.

WHITSUNDAY mayor Andrew Willcox has used some common groceries as a way to raise awareness around mental health.

The mayor enlisted the aid on an egg, a tablespoon of sugar, butterscotch schnapps and a beer in an online challenge aimed at encouraging residents to check in with their mates.

As part of the challenge, posted on his Facebook page, Cr Willcox ate an egg and a tablespoon of sugar before washing it down with some schnapps and a beer.

Cr Willcox was nominated for the challenge by Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker in what he called “a classic stitch up, much to other people’s amusement”.

However, behind the lighthearted video that has racked up more than 2000 views, Cr Willcox said there was an important message for Whitsunday residents to take away.

“This brings attention to a serious situation,” he said.

“I’m really concerned, because of COVID-19, (to make) the state of the mental health of all our residents in the Whitsundays as good as it can be,” he said.

“I’m encouraging everyone to check in on their family, friends and colleagues just to make sure they are going okay.”

Cr Willcox said he hoped the video would encourage people to think about the mental health of those around them and encourage them to check in with each other, especially as the pandemic limited social interaction.

“People quite often focus on the physical health but it’s important to keep your mental health in a good state as well,” he said.

“While in this time we can’t catch up face-to-face or sit down and have a cup of tea, there’s no problem picking up the phone and having a video chat.”