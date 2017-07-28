Mayor 'underwhelmed' by urgent Cat D funding phone hook up

Whitsunday mayor, Andrew Willcox, has said he is 'underwhelmed' by recent telephone hoop ups with Minister for Justice Micheal Keenan, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson.

His comments came after an urgent teleconference between himself, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Minister for Justice Micheal Keenan, arranged in a bid to persuade the Federal Government to increase its funding pledge to help the area rebuild after Cyclone Debbie.

Cr Willcox said Minster Keenan had requested extra information from the State Government before he could move forward.

But State Deputy Premier Jackie Trad slammed the Federal Government for "moving the goalposts further".

Ms Trad said if Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull or Mr Keenan revisited the area, they would not need the extra information to push ahead with a funding review process.

Cr Willcox said Mr Keenan reiterated he needed to deal with the State Government under the terms of the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA), hence he required more information from them.

But like Ms Trad, Cr Willcox wanted Mr Keenan to revisit the Whitsundays and personally witness the rebuilding and repairing that still needed to be done.

"I said to Mr Keenan, 'Surely it would be more beneficial to come to the region and get the information direct from the horse's mouth and see what people here are up against every day'," he said.

Cr Willcox said he had clearly stated to Mr Keenan that if he came to the Whitsundays he would give him all the information he needed.

He said local, state and federal governments should be working together more efficiently to restore the Whitsundays.

"I think the system's broken," he said.

"The State Government has told me that they supplied every bit of information that was needed.

"I'm hoping it's not stalling tactics because we need this now. We're three months away from another cyclone season, and we need the work done before that.

"We've got businesses still not open, and this is also about providing and doing some things to stimulate the economy again and get the Whitsundays back on track."

Cr Willcox also asked: "Why has it taken five months to ask for that information?"

"Every man and his dog came and saw me straight after the cyclone, and they all said they were here for us and would help us rebuild," he said.

"Now's the time to step up and make it happen."

Ms Trad promised her government had provided the Federal Government with all the necessary information.

She said Mr Turnbull and Mr Keenan were using the suffering of people in Mackay, the Whitsundays and Rockhampton as a can-kicking exercise.

"Every time we get close to a resolution, they just move the goal posts further," she said.

"If they left their Canberra bubble and visited the Whitsunday and Mackay regions, they wouldn't need additional information, they would see it firsthand."

Ms Trad said her government would nonetheless continue to provide the additional information which "they have only just requested and probably already have".

She said it was frustrating that the recovery of the region was not further under way.

"We've put $110 million on the table; it's guaranteed and it's not going anywhere," she promised.

Cr Willcox said riverbanks were still devastated, rock walls needed fixing, street signage was still damaged, and businesses needed help to recover.

"I think the people of the Whitsundays will feel left out by this. They've been the victims of the event and now we need to fix it," he said.

Cr Willcox said he would continue to fight for the region.

"You can't sort something out over the phone," he said, adding "Mr Christensen is telling them (the same things as me) and they need to listen".

Mr Christensen meanwhile has promised not to let the matter rest.

He has made it clear he wants the decisions surrounding the Shute Harbour Marina Revitalisation Project, Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project and Mackay Bluewater Trail reviewed and the full required amount for funding approved.