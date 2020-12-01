Mayor wants full inquiry into Fraser Island fire response

Photos taken in the aftermath of the fire near Cathedrals on Fraser last week and an updated photo of the fire burning nearby the same area on Monday.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the fire near Cathedrals on Fraser last week and an updated photo of the fire burning nearby the same area on Monday.

FRASER Coast mayor George Seymour has joined a growing chorus of locals who want to see an inquiry into the island bushfire emergency.

It comes after the fire blackened more than 76,000 hectares and as it edges closer to Kingfisher Bay and precious rainforests in the Valley of the Giants.

Mr Seymour, who recently toured parts of the scorched island, said on Monday that while fire was part of the Australian ecosystem, this blaze was out of control and burning through land which was not only of high cultural and scientific significance but also "some of the most unique, special and pristine natural environments in the world".

The area near Cathedrals on Fraser has been evacuated multiple times since the fire broke out.

He said that once the fire was extinguished, a reality which could be weeks away, there needed to be a "full inquiry" into what had occurred.

Green shoots of resilience on Fraser Island but the mayor says the fire has taken its toll.

"Whether it is burn-offs, better firebreaks, more resources or an earlier engagement with fires, I believe the State Government needs to look very closely at how this fire got to the stage it is at, and how we can reduce the potential for this to happen again," Mr Seymour said

Asked about how the council was being kept up to date with the unfolding disaster, Mr Seymour said he had been getting daily updates from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services before and since it took over operational command of the blaze from Queensland Parks and Wildlife.

The mayor toured an area near Cathedrals on Fraser which has been evacuated multiple times over the past few weeks.

"The firefighters on the ground are doing an heroic job in tremendously difficult conditions and terrain," he said

"From the air, well over half a million litres of water and gel has been dumped.

It is an extremely difficult fire to put out without rain. With no rain forecast for some time, this fire will continue."