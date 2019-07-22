Mayor's Annual Charity Ball set to be a sell-out

ARGUABLY one of the most glamorous events in the Whitsunday social calendar, the Mayor's Annual Charity Ball has sold out for the third year running.

The black-tie event will see attendees wine and dine on a three-course menu, made exclusively with the best local produce.

Throughout the evening a live charity auction will ensue, with live entertainment by Hamilton and a mega-fireworks display towards the end of the evening.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was overwhelmed yet not surprised at the strong community and business response to supporting the charity event and RACQ CQ Rescue.

Last year the ball raised an impressive $88,000 for RACQ CQ Rescue, and Cr Willcox said he hoped to provide another sizeable donation this year.

"The local business community have really thrown their support behind this charity, with 35 businesses committing to one of three levels of sponsorship and many more providing in-kind support, cash donations, items for the live auction and vouchers for the Treasure Chest,” he said.

"I'd like to offer my sincere thanks to all sponsors, particularly our Platinum sponsors - Whitsunday Civil, McKay's Solicitors North Queensland, Hillery Group and PDM - as well as our Gold and Silver sponsors.

"The generous and valued support of Whitsunday businesses, through sponsorship and donations, is an integral part of the continuing success of this charity event.”