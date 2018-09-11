Menu
Kristy Moloney, Louis Pace, Patricia Pace, Wendy Ogden, Brian Ogden, Harper Ogden-McLiesh, CEO Ian Rowan and Mayor Andrew Willcox.
News

Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

Claudia Alp
11th Sep 2018 3:27 PM

FOUR former patients transported by RACQ CQ Rescue were on hand as Mayor Andrew Willcox presented CEO Ian Rowan a record cheque of $87,797 on Tuesday.

The funds, raised from the 2018 Mayor's Charity Ball on July 28, shattered the record to become the highest amount raised from the ball to date.

Cr Willcox said the funds raised ensured that the CQ Rescue's life-saving service would continue in the Whitsunday region.

"For over 22 years RACQ CQ Rescue has been on call for our residents in their hour of need,” he said.

"From Collinsville to Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach and everywhere in between, we are lucky to boast such a supportive Whitsunday community.”

It costs more than $8.65 million annually to keep the world-class helicopter rescue service in action.

RACQ CQ Rescue CEO Ian Rowan said the proceeds of the Whitsunday Mayor's Ball would help deliver life-saving aeromedical and emergency helicopter rescue services to people across the region.

"We are incredibly grateful to be the recipients of this vital support from Whitsunday Regional Council,” Mr Rowan said.

"Given Proserpine and the Whitsunday Islands were among our top three frequented destinations last year for our rescue helicopter, it's reassuring to know Council appreciates the value of supporting our service.

"Their generous commitment ensures we can continue to provide our vital aeromedical service to residents, workers and tourists in a time of crisis.”

Whitsunday Times

