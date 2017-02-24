McCarthy music has survived time test

LEGEND: Owner of KC's Grill & Bar, Peter Chengody and local musician Kieran McCarthy on stage at KC's.

THERE'S one venue in Airlie Beach which will be bursting at the seams this weekend and it's all to celebrate the milestone of a local legend.

On Friday and Saturday night, KC's Grill & Bar will host a Kieran McCarthy Tribute Weekend to celebrate the musician's 1000th show played at the venue.

"I'll be doing quite a few of my original songs,” Mr McCarthy said.

It was only after Mr McCarthy decided to go through his calendars and all of his Australia-wide performances that he realised he was just on 1000 performances at KC's.

And to owner of KC's, Peter Chengody, this was a milestone to celebrate with the performer and highly popular artist at the venue.

"His popularity has carried through, probably for decades, and not too many artists can say they've played at the same venue for that long,” he said.

"Having played 1000 gigs to different generations and he's still pleasing all his fans and followers - I think it's a fantastic contribution to the local music scene and music in general.”

He may have done 1000 shows at KC's but over his career, the local of nearly 23 years has surpassed 6000 actual gigs.

Although Mr McCarthy said he couldn't pocket exactly what his style of music was, he did like to call it coastal rock, with many songs relating to life in North Queensland.

"There's other themes as well of course like romance and road songs,” he said.

With such a catchy nature, it's no wonder Mr McCarthy has enthusiastic music lovers jumping up and joining in on the jams.

He said it was a "wonderful feeling” when listeners would get up and sing along to his catchy tunes.

"I enjoy writing songs and it's great when other people appreciate them,” he said.

"All (my songs) are recorded on CDs and so a lot of (people) become familiar and they enjoy singing along with them.”

Despite performing for most of his life, Mr McCarthy said there was nothing more satisfying than being on stage.

"It's a challenge, particularly when you're working solo,” he said.

"It still gets your adrenaline pumping after all this time and it's deeply satisfying.”

And there's no sign of Mr McCarthy stopping any time soon, with the legendary musician adamant he will continue his music for years to come.

MILESTONE

WHAT: Kieran McCarthy Tribute Weekend

WHERE: KC's Grill & Bar

WHEN: February 24 and February 25 from 8.30pm

COST: Free

CONTACT: 4946 6320