Menu
Login
News

McDermott crews answer Cyclone Nora SOS

McDermotts Aviation wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before TC Nora landed.
McDermotts Aviation wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before TC Nora landed. Contributed
Matty Holdsworth
by

WITH a tropical cyclone looming large, McDermott Aviation Group answered an overnight SOS and responded immediately.

The Cooroy-based business wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before tropical cyclone Nora landed.

The far north has been smashed by extreme rainfall and flooding and McDermott's choppers will go straight to the frontlines.

Two large heavy lift helicopters and an ambulance chopper have been deployed.

 

McDermotts Aviation wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before TC Nora landed.
McDermotts Aviation wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before TC Nora landed. Contributed

McDermott's aircraft personnel are trained to leave at the drop of the hat, providing emergency airlifting, search and rescue and fire control.

"Our two heavy lifting choppers headed right through to Cairns and then into the Gulf. They will be used to move generators to remote locations," CEO Simon McDermott said.

"They'll be moving fuel sources around, lifting up power lines and what not.

"The other one has gone straight to Mt Isa to assist."

The three choppers made the five-hour journey north to team up with five other crews.

"It is all calculated, everything is pre-planned, so we get there and don't have to wait around or waste time," he said.

"We train specifically for these circumstances and never take any dangerous risks.

"We are the only ones who are able to deploy in such a short time frame. Tasked at 9pm and gone by the next morning."

 

McDermotts Aviation wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before TC Nora landed.
McDermotts Aviation wasted no time in sending three helicopters north just in time before TC Nora landed. Contributed

Related Items

Topics:  cairns cooroy cyclone nora far north queensland mcdermott aviation simon mcdermott sunshine coast weather

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

NOT even the deluge of rain or a power blackout could keep the strong contingent of Proserpine Junior Cricketers away from their annual presentation afternoon

New course for Hamo Marathon

WINNER'S CIRCLE: Milly Clark in action during the Hamilton island Hilly Half Marathon last year.

New course for Hamilton Island marathon highlights Whitsunday views

Whitsundays - it's going to be a wet and windy week

Cedar Creek Falls will continue to flow with the expected rainfall over the next 10 days.

Rain, rain and more rain forecast for the Whitsundays.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Local Partners