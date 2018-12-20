Menu
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s is giving away free McFlurrys

by Cassandra Kopp
20th Dec 2018 12:11 PM

THE kind folks over at McDonald's Australia are helping fans celebrate the weather heating up by slinging up to 25,000 free McFlurrys.

The icy treat is available with any McDonald's ordered exclusively via McDelivery on the Uber Eats app and customers will have the choice of a McFlurry with Cadbury Crunchie pieces, Oreo cookies or M&M minis by using the promotional code MCFLURRY2018.

This special offer is available from today until December 26 or until stocks last, so get in quick.

