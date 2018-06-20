McDonald’s ripping ’millions’ off consumers

A New Zealand man has claimed McDonald’s is trying to rip off customers to the tune of millions of dollars.

The frustrated - and possibly hangry - consumer launched an attack online against the fast food outlet, with a video comparing the sizes of a cheese burger and Big Mac.

In his emotive rant, he is filmed by his seemingly unimpressed girlfriend at McDonald's Dunedin, where he delves into the burger architecture of the popular menu items.

'Okay we've just ordered a Big Mac and a cheese burger. Here is our receipt - everything's there,' he says.

The man was not impressed by the size of the buns. Picture: Facebook

First up in his investigation, the man reveals to viewers the shocking similarities in the bun size of a cheese burger and Big Mac.

"My cheese burger bun is the same size as my Big Mac bun," the man proclaims.

"They are making big macs in New Zealand with cheese burger buns, with sesame seeds on them."

But this is despite the fact restaurant staff have already explained that this is no hidden secret.

Next, he suggests that McDonalds are attempting to hide the fact that the meat patties in each burger are also the same size.

"They are the same size. New Zealand is being ripped off," he passionately states.

But again, staff had already said this was the case.

His meaty investigation was likely to be a stunt. Picture: Facebook

His girlfriend then asks if he is done with his rant, but it only seems to ignite the man's frustration again.

He claims to have inside intel, saying he once worked at the Dunedin restaurant, where the was a marked difference between the meat patty and bun sizes of the respective burgers.

"A Big Mac patty and a Big Mac bun was called a five inch bun. And this is called a three inch bun,' he says.

"They're making our Big Mac with cheese burger ingredients. That is wrong. That is ripping us off on a grand scale.

"It's millions of dollars a day that we're being ripped off."

Viewers were quick to attack the man's hard-hitting investigation, who believed McDonald's was not trying to pull wool over consumers' eyes.

'I think you'll find that every country makes em like this the difference between the 2, is that a big mac comes with 2 patties lettuce & big mac sauce lol! Get a grip guy,' one said.

Daily Mail Australia reported a spokesperson from McDonald's said: "McDonald's makes Big Macs the same way around the world, and Dunedin is no exception."

"He is correct in noting the 100 per cent beef patties used in Big Macs and cheeseburgers are the same."