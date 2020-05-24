Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
McGregor v Cerrone
McGregor v Cerrone
Boxing

McGregor anoints the UFC GOAT

by Anthony Chapman
24th May 2020 2:15 PM

CONOR McGregor has ranked himself as No.2 in a self-devised MMA "Greatest Of All Time" list.

The Irishman believes Brazilian icon Anderson Silva is deserving of GOAT status.

But McGregor is confident he will be top of the pile when his career in the Octagon comes to an end.

The Notorious, 31, is the face of the UFC after establishing himself as a global superstar in recent years.

McGregor has won 22 of his 26 professional fights as a mixed martial artist.

Watch UFC action with ESPN on KAYO. Stream full Fight Night events live plus prelim fights for PPV events. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

And his legendary trash talk has helped president Dana White transform the UFC into a household name.

McGregor, known for his flamboyance inside and outside the Octagon, is currently on the hunt for a new opponent after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone earlier this year. And many want to see him get the chance of exacting revenge upon Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There is even talk of a boxing rematch against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

But in the meantime, McGregor has been devising a method for ranking the best MMA fighters of all time.

And although he's second for now, the Dubliner is adamant he will be in first place at the end of his career.

McGregor put Georges St-Pierre at No. 3 and Jon Jones at No. 4 on his list of best ever fighters.

More Stories

boxing conor mcgregor martial arts ufc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay Sugar considering security cameras on its trains

        premium_icon Mackay Sugar considering security cameras on its trains

        News MACKAY Sugar may install security cameras on its cane trains

        Four CQ stores to close in Target shutdown

        premium_icon Four CQ stores to close in Target shutdown

        Business Target shoppers only have a year left to enjoy their local stores with four stores...

        Whitsundays won’t welcome cruises until September

        premium_icon Whitsundays won’t welcome cruises until September

        News A ban on cruise ships entering Australia was extended on Friday by the Australian...

        No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        premium_icon No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        Rural Mackay Regional Council is still deliberating on whether to cancel a public holiday...