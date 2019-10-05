McGregor charged over bar incident

CONOR McGregor may get away with punches, but not when he's outside the cage.

The MMA fighter has been charged with assault for punching a man in a Dublin bar in April, ESPN reported. McGregor was served with a summons and is due in court on Oct. 11.

McGregor's assault charge comes with a maximum of six months in prison if he is convicted, a fine of $US1,646 or both, according to The Independent.

The incident at the Marble Arch pub on April 6 stemmed when an older customer at the bar turned down McGregor's brand of whiskey after the UFC star placed a shot in front of him on two occasions.

CCTV footage published by TMZ shows the 31-year-old landing a blow on the patron before being ushered away by his entourage.

McGregor spoke to detectives about the incident but was not formally arrested over the matter.

The alleged victim, a 50-year-old Dubliner, made a statement to police but had reportedly told friends he isn't interested in an apology or compensation, only justice.

McGregor previously expressed regret over the incident.

"I was in the wrong," McGregor told ESPN in August. "I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me."

Conor McGregor has faced felony charges in New York and Florida for incidents where he was accused of hurling a hand dolly through a bus window and bashing a phone. Now he faces a charge in Ireland for punching a man in the face while in a Dublin bar (McGregor has apologized). https://t.co/SIHpDVtU3b — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) October 4, 2019

This isn't the first time McGregor has faced battles with the law after separate incidents unfolded in New York and Miami.

Last year, McGregor was convicted of disorderly conduct after attempting to confront UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on a bus full of fighters in New York.

McGregor ran alongside the bus, grabbed a metal trolley and threw it, shattering the bus's window.

He was sentenced to five days of community service and to attend anger management classes after appearing in court in New York.

In March, CCTV footage emerged of McGregor stamping on the mobile phone of a fan in Miami.

Conor McGregor has been charged over April incident.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief over the incident involving 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak's phone.

"You get to the point where you look at a guy like Conor, and you look at the bus incident in New York, and the guy who took the picture of him in Miami and he slaps the phone - what's the number? What's it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides this isn't worth it? Enough is enough, I need to stop doing this," White said.

"The incident in New York cost him millions. Millions … He had to pay the guy with the phone. What's he going to pay this guy he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on and I don't know when he wakes up and says 'I've got to stop doing this'."

- with Greg Joyce, NY Post