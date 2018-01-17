Meals on wheels a sister act

ABOVE, GONE TRUCKIN: Kellie Anderson and Stacey Hober in-front of their new fish and chip food truck.

A TREND has emerged nation-wide and is filtering into the Whitsundays with locals starting up new business ventures: on wheels.

Officially launching on Australia Day, a local food truck business promises to serve up "bloody good fish and chips,” part-owner of Fair Dinkem Fish and Chips Stacey Hober said.

Fair Dinkem Fish and Chips was founded by sisters Kellie Anderson and Stacey Hober, along with Kellie's husband Peter Anderson over a few beers.

The truck's brand new kitchen fit out.

A week later they had purchased the truck and were well on their way to becoming small business owners.

After travelling Australia Ms Hober said "I just wanted to own something,” having raised two children.

In the same boat was her sister Kellie, a dental nurse, so it appeared to be the perfect time to start their own business and a future of self-employment.

After looking into leasing, the duo opted to jump on the food truck bandwagon as it allowed them to work the "hours we want to do,” Kellie said.

Four months later the fish and chip truck was kitted out and ready to hit the streets for its soft launch at Jubilee Park, which was well received by Whitsunday locals last Friday.

Mrs Anderson and her husband have lived in Jubilee Pocket for nine years and the whole family are situated around far-north Queensland.

They said obtaining a vending licence for the team was easy despite the application being submitted over the Christmas period, which came as a pleasant surprise to the new business owners.

As a result the business now has a permit to operate on Coral Sea Esplanade and Jubilee Pocket Park along with a handful of other locations. The rules and regulations that dictate where food truck businesses can operate are put in place to protect lease holders, they said.

But the food truck vendors are only too happy to comply with rules and regulations as Mrs Anderson said: "we don't want to interrupt other shops”.

Competing with other stationary and roaming businesses is not on the team's agenda as Kellie said: "We will only sell take-away fish and chips.”

This is the first in our new series 'Street Eats' featuring local food trucks and vans. If you have a great story to tell about your travelling business, email tamera.francis@ whitsundaytimes.com.au