A MECHANIC who was caught with up to $160,000 worth of drugs in his car has been jailed for seven years.

Cheok Wong Foo, 32, appeared in the dock of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told that Queensland Police uncovered up to $155,000 worth of ice and 4.6g of heroin when they searched Foo’s car at Rosewood, near Ipswich, in December 2018.

MAN FRONTS COURT OVER $70K PRISON RIOT

MAN WHO ‘GOT AWAY’ WITH INSURANCE FRAUD CONFESSES YEARS LATER

The heroin could have been sold for up to $8000 – but the court was told it had been for Foo’s own use and “part payment” for holding the ice.

Foo’s defence barrister said his client had a “longstanding issue with drug use” and he was a bailee, paid to hold the drugs for another person.

The court was told Foo, who grew up in Macgregor, was ready to change his life and upon his release wanted to “simply live drug free”.

Justice Soraya Ryan said Foo had “bore all the risk” by agreeing to hold the drugs and he should have known first-hand the damage they can do.

“Drugs like these do enormous harm to the individuals who use them and to society as a whole,” she said.

“The community need protection from people who are in a position to spread the ruin of those drugs, including people like you who store drugs.”

Foo was sentenced to seven years’ jail.

After time already served, he will be eligible for parole on April 8 next year.

Originally published as Mechanic caught with $160k of drugs in car