Medals at nationals

ATHLETICS: Selwyn Hawken returned home recently after competing in the 2017 Australian Masters Athletics Championships in Darwin with a bunch of medals, including a gold in triple jump.

It was the first time the national championships were hosted by Athletics Northern Territory and a record 693 athletes aged 30-92 came from all over Australia and overseas to compete.

Hawken competed in the Men's 70-75 years. From the Whitsunday Athletics Club but competing as part of the Queensland Team, he participated in six events and medalled in all of them, winning bronze in 60m sprint and silver medals for long jump, 300m hurdles, outdoor pentathlon and pole vault.