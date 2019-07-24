Menu
Media network hit by alleged $8m fraud

24th Jul 2019 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

 

Police in Sydney have arrested a 57-year-old man as part of an investigation into a multimillion-dollar fraud against a media network.

In a statement this morning, NSW Police said detectives began investigating the "misappropriation of funds totalling more than $8 million" by a former employee of the network - which has not been named - since March 2017.

"Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Hamment detectives arrested a 57-year-old man at a home at Breakfast Point just before 8am today," the statement read.

He has been taken to Burwood Police Station, where he will be charged.

Police will front the media at 12pm.

- more to come

