Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Medical professionals skipped quarantine

by Alle McMahon
28th Mar 2020 8:32 PM

Dozens of medical professionals ignored police orders to quarantine and jumped on domestic flights home after flying into Sydney Airport from South America on Friday.

Twenty-seven people skipped the mandatory 14 days in isolation and flew interstate after returning into the country, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

They will now be served with public health orders.

Another six were located at the domestic terminal and sent back into quarantine, a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"Disappointed to hear medical professionals chose to ignore rules in place to save lives and protect the most vulnerable in our community.

"No-one is above the law," Police Minister David Elliot said.

The Herald reported the medical professionals had flown into Australia from Santiago in Chile after attending a health convention onboard two Antarctic cruises.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus quarantine self-isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three years on, Tropical Cyclone Debbie remembered

        premium_icon Three years on, Tropical Cyclone Debbie remembered

        News On March 28, 2017, one of the most severe cyclones ever experienced in Queensland made a direct hit on the Whitsundays.

        COLD CASE: Jay Brogden murder matters push ahead

        premium_icon COLD CASE: Jay Brogden murder matters push ahead

        Crime A lawyer for one of the men charged over the 21 year old’s disappearance may apply...

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight

        ‘We will get through this’: Bowen Visitor Centre to close

        premium_icon ‘We will get through this’: Bowen Visitor Centre to close

        News Bowen’s Visitor Information Centre will temporarily close to ensure the safety of...