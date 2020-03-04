Menu
MEET GREENEY: Bowen welcomes a new fire station officer, Les Green.
Meet ‘Greeny’ Bowen’s newest fire station officer

Anna Wall
4th Mar 2020 11:16 AM
BOWEN Fire Station has welcomed a new station officer, as Les Green relocated from the dusty red centre of Alice Springs to the sandy blue shores of Bowen.

Having been a firefighter in Alice Springs for 15 years, Mr Green said it was time for a change and Bowen offered the lifestyle he was looking for.

“I’ve grown up, born and bred in Queensland. I ended up out that way for work. My kids grew up in the desert, now I want to show them the other side,” he said.

The friendliness of Bowen residents has overwhelmed Mr Green, who said he’s just a “country kids at heart”.

“Now I’m home in Bowen and I’m here for the long haul,” he said.

“There’s different activities, you’ve got everything you want. Everyone is willing to help you out with everything.

“To serve a community like this makes it so much easier to do.”

Before becoming a firefighter Mr Green spent six years in the Navy in Cairns, where he met his wife of 20 years and now has three children.

Mr Green said he got out of the Navy and ended up in Alice Springs, where he “got a taste for the big red truck”.

Mr Green says he and his family have been busy with community activities, doing “a little bit of everything” since they arrived last month.

“My wife works at the PCYC, my son is in the Air Force cadets, my daughter does karate and we’ve been having fun with the kids Ninja Warrior Project at the PCYC.”

Mr Green said for a small station he was impressed by the close-knit community of firefighters in Bowen as well as the volunteers and facilities at the station.

“The infrastructure we’ve got to get help to you quickly is phenomenal,” he said.

“What we’ve got is cutting-edge stuff, no different to the cities. And we’ve got the community-minded spirit to go with it.”

“We work really closely with the auxiliary service, none of us have the manpower to do it all by ourselves, we are all trained the same and doing the same job.”

Mr Green said if members of the community were interested in volunteering, the station holds training every Monday at 6pm.

“It’s a chance to give back to the community and enjoy the teamwork and camaraderie that goes with that,” he said.

“The purpose is to keep the community safe. We are one team to help this community.

“If you’ve got the heart to be a firefighter, you can be a firefighter.”

