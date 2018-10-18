Meet Killing Heidi in Airlie Beach

IF 'WEIR' or 'Mascara' are the songs that take you back to 1999, don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with the band behind them in Airlie Beach.

Fans who buy a three-day pass to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music from now until October 31 will be entered into a draw for a meet and greet with Australia's favourite rock siblings, Jesse and Ella Hooper.

The lucky winner will be taken backstage an hour before the band's main stage performance on Saturday, November 10, and will walk away with a photograph and signed merchandise.

Frontwoman Ella Hooper said she and Jesse always loved meeting people who appreciated their songs.

"Part of the reason for returning to the Killing Heidi material has been the positive response from our fans,” she said.

"So definitely come and check out our set at the festival.

"We play all our hits and songs that people know and love - from 'Weir', 'Mascara' and 'I am', (as well as) some old more eclectic favourites.”

Jesse Hooper said Killing Heidi couldn't wait to rock Airlie Beach.

"We haven't played up there for over a decade so we're looking forward to some sun and great festival tunes,” he said.

Festival founder Gavin Butlin said there were so many Killing Heidi fans it would mean the world to any one of them to meet their idols in the flesh.

"I think everyone in Australia from the ages of 20 to 50 knows who Killing Heidi is - they've had some massive hits and they're one of Australia's best rock groups with a female singer,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to having them play at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music and thrilled we can offer someone this personalised experience.

"To come to a festival like Airlie Beach and actually meet one of the headline acts is going to be something that people will never forget.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the opportunity for one lucky fan was very exciting.

"There is a huge buzz around town at the moment in the lead up to next month's Airlie Beach Festival of Music, and it's fantastic to see a number of popular artists and bands in the event line-up,” she said.

"The chance to meet the talented Killing Heidi in the beautiful Whitsundays will surely be the icing on the cake for the winner of this competition.”

Festival tickets cost $270 for a three-day pass and $130 for a one-day pass, and can be bought through Tourism Whitsundays, Whitsunday Tickets, The MECC, OzTix, Bigtix or direct from www.airliebeachfestivalofmusic.com.au.

The competition applies only to purchases of three-day passes.

Terms and conditions apply and are available to view on the festival website.

For the full line-up and to stay up to date with all the Airlie Beach Festival of Music news, follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.