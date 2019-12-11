Meet Laura: From the border to the Barrier Reef

MY WELCOME to the sunny Whitsundays started thousands of metres in the air as I peered out the plane window over an ocean that seemed too blue to be true.

This welcome was made even warmer (literally) once I disembarked straight into the heat of the afternoon.

Now, with my feet firmly on the ground, I'm excited to call this beautiful region my new home.

I grew up in regional NSW in Albury, where I took a keen interest in all things journalism.

Following a gap year working in a boarding school in the United Kingdom, I swapped the border for the beaches and started my studies at the University of Wollongong.

The start of this year saw me rugged up in Sweden on an exchange program, making for quite different scenery to where I will find myself as I bid farewell to 2019.

While I may not have found my sea legs quite yet, I love to get outdoors and explore.

I am also an avid music lover, netball fan (although my GS is a bit rusty) and a self-proclaimed travel fanatic.

I'm looking forward to getting out into the community, so don't hesitate to say hello if you catch me marvelling at the spectacular scenery.

If you have any ideas, stories or recommendations for the best coffee in town, you can reach me on laura.thomas@thewhitsundaytimes.com.au or on 4940 2110.