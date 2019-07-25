Meet Prossie's new policewomen - the first in seven years

IT'S BEEN seven years since a female officer worked the police beat in Proserpine.

Now the station has two female officers in its ranks.

Proserpine Police Station has welcomed Constable Anysia Beeston and Senior Constable Ann Davies.

Sen-Constable Davies has taken on Proserpine's domestic violence liaison officer role.

"This station has a really dedicated bunch of officers, which is great and I'm looking forward to doing more work with them and the community,” she told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

At a recent job, Sen-Constable Davies said she met a little girl who had never seen a policewoman.

"Because she had never seen one, she thought girls just couldn't be police,” she said.

"It's amazing to think we can inspire that next generation.”

Sen-Constable Davies joined the force in 2007 as a 35-year-old, after many years as a dedicated stay-at-home mum.

She said the Queensland Police Service recognised parenting as prior work experience. "Parents often have a different kind of empathy,” she said.

"It can be really valuable having an officer who is a parent at the scene of an accident or a job that involves children.”

After 13 years working between Mount Gravatt and Holland Park Police Stations, Sen-Constable Davies made the move north to Proserpine a few weeks ago.

She's seen it all in that time and the biggest things she hopes will be eradicated from society are drugs and domestic violence.

"Drugs just continue to escalate and the ice epidemic is huge,” she said.

"The violence that stems from drug use - what you see on TV is not an exaggeration.”

Thankfully, Sen-Constable Davies said there was more time to police the epidemic.

For Constable Beeston, this is her first year on the job, after she completed her police academy training at the north Queensland campus in Townsville.

The intense nine-month training course was gruelling but Constable Beeston sailed through and even nailed her reverse parallel parking test - something she was mildly concerned about.

"That was a challenge, as was, of course, being away from my family,” she said.

The 24-year-old from Cannonvale worked as a lifeguard prior to joining the force. Her desire to help others in a broader capacity sealed the deal on the careermove. Like Constable Beeston, Sen-Constable Davies joined the force because of her passion to help others.

"It's a community service and once you lose that you may as well get out of the job,” she said.

"I haven't lost that yet.”

One thing the general public often don't realise about the local officers - and police in general - is that they have a sense of humour.

"We're just people too,” Sen-Constable Davies said.

Like with most jobs, both women have good days and bad days, and while the bad days can be harrowing, the good days can be sky-high.