Meet region's newest state champions

VOLLEYBALL: Proserpine State High School's Year 10 girls' volleyball team won gold at the recent Queensland Intermediate Schools Cup in Toowoomba.

The school sent two teams down to the Garden City for the event, with the girls joined by a boys' side.

Despite a late arrival time on the night before the competition and below- freezing temperatures, the students were up early and ready to perform.

The girls, who won the Division 2 competition last year, made the step up to the top flight with aplomb.

A win against Mountain Creek State High School in the semi-final booked a spot in the Division 1 grand final against Burnside State High School.

The decider proved an epic contest with both teams fighting hard.

PSHS took Burnside to three sets and then produced an amazing comeback in the important third set.

The girls turned a 7-2 deficit into a 15-11 success to claim gold.

PSHS ace Sasha Templeton was awarded the Division 1 girls' most valuable player.

The boys' side finished in the bottom half of the competition after facing some hard matches in the repechage.

"It was an awesome three-day competition watching the students grow and improve in confidence and skill level,” coach Kate Thomson said.

"I'm sure they will bring these newly acquired skills to their future games and also share this knowledge with the other PSHS volleyball students.

"I would like to thank all of the students for the great effort they made to support and assist myself and Mr(Ben) Smith, making the trip extremely enjoyable.

"A very big thank you also to the families of these students who made it possible for them to attend training before the trip and who supported us while we were away.” Ms Thomson said the high school students also wanted to thank Ryan Building Group and Proserpine Pies and Pastries for their sponsorship of the players' new team jerseys.