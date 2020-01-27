Meet some of the region’s newest Australian citizens

Robert and Maria Bristow both became Australian citizens at a ceremony in Proserpine.

Robert and Maria Bristow both became Australian citizens at a ceremony in Proserpine.

ROBERT AND MARIA Bristow have the humour quintessential of South London with thick accents to match despite having lived in Australia for 20 years.

The couple have considered themselves as Aussies for quite some time, but yesterday received the piece of paper to prove it at a ceremony in Proserpine.

They joined 32 other newly adopted citizens from 13 different countries that took their pledge across the region yesterday.

Mr Bristow had a “childhood dream” to travel to Australia and upon visiting decided to make the move more of a reality.

“We just landed here and set up shop and never left,” he said.

“We never ever looked back … and we’re living the dream.”

Mr and Mrs Bristow have been married for 38 years and followed their children to the region, settling permanently in Cannonvale.

Now with grandchildren, the couple said the decision to become citizens was partly encouraged by their family and partly to be recognised as Aussies on paper.

Mr Bristow said he and his wife had fully adopted the Australian “laid back and give it a go” attitude.

“It’s great being able to settle more into the Australian life as an Australian because we’ve been here so long,” he said.

“We don’t want to lose our heritage but it’s nice to be recognised and we fully belong to an Australian lifestyle.”

Mr Bristow vowed he knew all the words to the Australian anthem, but Mrs Bristow was a little less confident.

“I can’t remember what I did yesterday!” she said.

Amanda Broadfoot and Katherine Deakin celebrated their mother, Lynne Smith (centre) becoming an Australia citizen yesterday.

Another citizen inducted at the Proserpine ceremony, Lynette Smith, said she had the first verse down pat but was a bit shaky on the second.

Mrs Smith moved to Australia 40 years ago after what was meant to be a working holiday from New Zealand.

Upon meeting her now-husband, Mrs Smith decided to extend her stay and the pair now run the ice-cream parlour on Hamilton Island.

Mrs Smith’s decision to become an Australia citizen was not one she took lightly.

“I wanted to vote,” she said.

“I’ve only ever voted once in my life because I spent a lot of time travelling the world, so I kept missing elections.

“All the time I’ve been here I haven’t been able to vote so that was my reason.

“And I feel every vote counts right now.”

Mrs Smith’s daughters, Amanda Broadfoot and Katherine Deakin, both attended the ceremony and said they were proud of their mother for taking the pledge.

“It’s just a massive thing for her and she has a voice now as an Australian,” Ms Deakin said.

Zeke Flavel (12) and Jemm Blott from Cannonvale celebrated Australia Day in Proserpine.

Nicci Valmadre (centre) celebrated becoming an Australian citizen with Gale, Matthew and Connor Valmadre (8) from Cannonvale.