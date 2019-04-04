Meet the 71-year-old powerlifter dominating the gym

MIGHTY MUM: Ellen Brown, 71, will be making her powerlifting competition debut on April 6.

ELLEN Brown is living proof it's never too late to chase a PB.

The 71-year-old from Mt Julian will be making her debut on the powerlifting stage during the Barrier Reef Bash 1 Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, April 6.

The event marks a major milestone for Mrs Brown who was diagnosed with osteoporosis one year ago.

Her daughter and Whitsunday Weightlifting coach Leanne Knox suggested she join a mums and bubs class to try some strength and conditioning exercises.

Over the course of nine months, Mrs Brown ventured into the world of weightlifting and discovered a hidden passion.

"I feel a hell of a lot stronger. I feel so much more confident. I basically did it for myself and it's made a difference to my whole life," she said.

"I recently had a bone density scan and it had increased by two per cent which is remarkable at my age."

Mother-daughter duo Ellen Brown and Leanne Knox. Claudia Alp

Mrs Brown said when she first started, she couldn't back squat 8kg.

She is hoping to improve on her 30kg barbel back squat at the competition, bench press 30kg and deadlift 65kg.

"I'm excited about it but at my age I'm not going to set the world on fire. You don't know until you try," she said.

Ms Knox said her mum had embraced the opportunity to compete.

"I think she's got the weightlifting bug. I think it runs in the family. She watched me compete a lot of times and she just wants to get strong and stay as fit as she can," she said.

The mother-daughter duo were thrilled to have trained together over the past year.

"Leanne's motivation is great. I'm so pleased she has been so patient. When I failed to make a lift, she just said 'Come on mum, you can do it. Keep trying'," Mrs Brown said.

The mighty mum now has a new motivation: to inspire others.

"I'd like other women who think they're too old to get up and give it a go," she said.

"Look at me. I just started strength and conditioning and then the weights came in - one little milestone at a time.

"It's a long road, but it's worth it."

Mrs Brown will be competing in the 64kg category supported by her proud husband Ian Brown and Ms Knox.

The Barrier Reef Bash 1 Powerlifting Competition will take place at Gravity Fitness Airlie Beach from 1pm on Saturday.