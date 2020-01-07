Menu
Young Mackay rider Jessica Grech with her trusty partner, Promise-Ci. Picture: Tony Martin
Horses

Meet the best young horseball rider in Australia

callum dick
7th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SELF-FUNDED trip to Portugal was the final spark 16 year old Jessica Grech needed to ignite a lifelong passion for horseball.

The St Patrick's College student paid her way to Europe for a three month stint riding, working and competing in one of the biggest horseball markets in the world.

At coach Jose Joao Campeao's riding school, Jessica honed her already considerable riding talents and became arguably the best young horseball proponent in Australia.

"JJ has grown me as a rider and really pushed me to my limits. He made me grow, and Portugal made me grow," Jessica said.

The soon-to-be Year 11 student returned to Australia in August last year to news she had been picked in the Open Ladies team to contest the World Cup in France.

Jessica missed the Australian championships which served as a selection event, but her skill in the saddle was already well-known to national selectors and her place in the team reserved.

"This is my first time representing Australia. It's pretty unreal," Jessica said.

"To be honest it doesn't feel real at some points.

"When I'm on the plane (to France) is probably when it will hit home."

Together with her partner of three years Promise-Bi, Jessica has steadily improved her horseball skills.

She regularly travels to Strathdickie from her Shoal Point home for training.

But the young riding prodigy knows a whole different level of competition awaits in France.

She cannot wait.

"When I was in Portugal I got the opportunity to watch the European Championship," Jessica said.

"That was spectacular to watch. Their abilities and talents are so much stronger over there.

I'm excited to test myself and see how the team goes."

france horseball horses jessica grech st patrick's college world cup
