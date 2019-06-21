Meet the Bowen soccer star who knows where the goals are

IT MAY only be her second year of club soccer, but an amazing ability for scoring goals has secured a Bowen teenager a spot representing the Mackay region in a Queensland-wide competition.

Willow Gaffney, 13, is representing Mackay in the girls 15/16 years representative team at the Football Queensland Community Cup in Cairns next month.

It's no surprise that the Bowen hotshot was selected, having scored 22 goals this season at the extremely impressive average of 4.4 goal per game.

The astonishing goal tally puts her as the top scorer across her age division for both men and women teams in the Mackay Regional Football Zone.

Willow, who has been closely following the success of the Matildas and in particular captain Sam Kerr, said that she was drawn to the sport after years of playing at school.

"I've played a lot of sport, mostly touch football where I have previously represented North Queensland before,” Willow said.

"However this is only my second year playing club soccer, so to be given the opportunity to represent my region in the sport is amazing.”

For Willow, who now trains five nights a week across Mackay, Proserpine and Bowen, said that it was an easy decision when she heard that the Mackay coach was looking for a striker.

"I had a friend who was in the team and she said they were on the hunt for a striker,” she said.

"I called him up and he said he had already heard of me, and seen me play and was very keen to have me on the team.”

Although Willow is unsure of where her soccer career will take her, she said that watching the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup has inspired her to take every opportunity that comes her way.

"I've fallen in love with the sport and want to train my hardest to see where it can take me,” she said.

"I want to take up every opportunity that comes my way, and then we will see what happens later down the track.”