Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOTSHOT: Bowen's Willow Gaffney has been selected for the Mackay representative team.
HOTSHOT: Bowen's Willow Gaffney has been selected for the Mackay representative team. Jordan Gilliland
Soccer

Meet the Bowen soccer star who knows where the goals are

jordan.gilliland
by and Jordan Gilliland
21st Jun 2019 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY only be her second year of club soccer, but an amazing ability for scoring goals has secured a Bowen teenager a spot representing the Mackay region in a Queensland-wide competition.

Willow Gaffney, 13, is representing Mackay in the girls 15/16 years representative team at the Football Queensland Community Cup in Cairns next month.

It's no surprise that the Bowen hotshot was selected, having scored 22 goals this season at the extremely impressive average of 4.4 goal per game.

The astonishing goal tally puts her as the top scorer across her age division for both men and women teams in the Mackay Regional Football Zone.

Willow, who has been closely following the success of the Matildas and in particular captain Sam Kerr, said that she was drawn to the sport after years of playing at school.

"I've played a lot of sport, mostly touch football where I have previously represented North Queensland before,” Willow said.

"However this is only my second year playing club soccer, so to be given the opportunity to represent my region in the sport is amazing.”

For Willow, who now trains five nights a week across Mackay, Proserpine and Bowen, said that it was an easy decision when she heard that the Mackay coach was looking for a striker.

"I had a friend who was in the team and she said they were on the hunt for a striker,” she said.

"I called him up and he said he had already heard of me, and seen me play and was very keen to have me on the team.”

Although Willow is unsure of where her soccer career will take her, she said that watching the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup has inspired her to take every opportunity that comes her way.

"I've fallen in love with the sport and want to train my hardest to see where it can take me,” she said.

"I want to take up every opportunity that comes my way, and then we will see what happens later down the track.” 　　　

　

bowen mackay soccer sport whitsundays sport willow gaffney
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Fish willing to play the game

    Fish willing to play the game

    Fishing What's biting around the traps in this week's Whitsunday fishing report.

    Day to be kind to others

    Day to be kind to others

    News Kindness being shared throughout the Whitsundays.

    Time to get on with the show

    premium_icon Time to get on with the show

    News Show Whitsunday is back for another year.

    Last say on State Budget

    premium_icon Last say on State Budget

    Politics 'Another wasted opportunity'.