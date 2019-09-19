Meet the Bundy businessman who builds his own arcade games

WHAT DO Batman, Ryu and Mario all have in common?

The nostalgic trio are all sitting in the showroom of a Bundy business.

After closing his own phone service business, it wasn't 'game over' for Robert Lutz, who decided to start making his own arcade game machines.

"I've always had an interest in this kind of thing and spent years repairing gaming machines, like PS3s," Mr Lutz said.

"Arcade games started as a bit of a hobby - the first machine I ever built was for my daughter because she was really good at and loved Donkey Kong."

Mr Lutz is a man of many talents and has made machines of all shapes and sizes - including pinball, driving cab, table top, low boy and large standing types, with portable wheels attached.

In addition to restoring vintage machines, Mr Lutz also makes custom machines from scratch, with some products taking two weeks to build.

Cut from mdf boards, Mr Lutz cuts custom-sized templates using a router tool and the machines are then painted with an enamel coating.

A game board is uploaded, containing upwards of 1300 game options.

From man caves, to bars, to a kids' room in a local church, Mr Lutz has had many happy customers.

The arcade game enthusiast is and always will be a fan of the classics, admitting his favourite remains to be Galaga.

"I could spend hours playing that game and it's pretty challenging," he said.

Pricing varies, with larger machines costing $1100 to $1300.

To take yourself back to the '80s and purchase or hire a machine from Rob's Custom Rcades, visit https://bit.ly/2lUSZ8k