Meet the business growing coral from LED light offshore

A Mackay-based business is harnessing the power of electricity to ensure the long-term health of the Great Barrier Reef and corals everywhere.

Ultra Coral uses LED lighting to grow coral in tanks offshore from their facility in Sarina.

The business has expertise in marine logistics, vessel handling, diving, animal husbandry, marine science, management, marketing and transport logistics.

Ultra Coral was one of three small businesses across Capricornia that received support from the Federal Government to cut energy costs, in an effort to put more money back in the pockets of local business owners during COVID-19 recovery.

Through the Energy Efficient Communities Program, the business received a grant of $20,000 to buy and install energy efficient LED lighting to grow coral.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the COVID-19 pandemic had hit local small businesses and the grants would be a welcome boost.

“As we recover from the impacts of COVID-19, small businesses like Ultra Coral Australia will play a key role in our plan for a stronger economy,” Ms Landry said.

Coral growing in tanks under LED light. Picture: supplied

The Energy Efficient Communities Program was announced as part of the government’s $3.5 billion Climate Solutions Package to deliver on Australia’s 2030 climate commitments.

The full list of successful applicants for the small business grants is available here.

