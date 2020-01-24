Meet the faces behind the Whitsundays' newest rescue group

A NEW rescue group with a focus on reducing abandoned animals at its source has been created to help the animals of the Whitsundays.

Helping Hands Animal Rescue may only be young, but their long-term goals are large and bright as they look to tackle the rising issue of abandonment and animal cruelty.

Co-founder of the organisation Kirsty Short said the rescue group was inspired to do something in December last year after they saw a rise in abandoned, neglected and dumped animals.

She said Helping Hands was created to be a 'no judgment' organisation that was happy to help any animal in need, no matter the circumstances.

"We know things happen, and times are tough, so we wanted to make a group that reassured people it was a safe place to bring their animal, and there are alternatives out there than dumping" she said.

Ms Short said she had seen the great work of the other rescue organisations around the Whitsunday region but was shocked to see they were at capacity and still needed more help.

She said Helping Hands was created to not only care for the animals and rehome them, but stop the issue at its source.

"We looked into what was causing all these issues and a lot of it stems from people not neutering their animals, and then if they get out and have puppies and kittens, they're dumped and the cycle continues," she said.

"We want to be a traditional rescue organisation, but we also want to be able to help people who may need extra assistance in getting their animals neutered or cared for.

"Sometimes the most amazing animal owners just don't have the money to do it, so we want to be able to say 'look, if you only have $100 we'll can help for the rest', and try and stop this cycle.

The organisation will also work to keep costs low on rehoming in a bid to encourage more adoptions.

"We're unlikely to make our costs back on adoptions and neutering help, but that's what fundraising is for," she said.

Ms Short said the organisation had just rehomed two cats and a dog, and was now looking for foster parents and donations, big and small, to help them continue moving forward.

"If someone wants to be a loving halfway home to their forever family, we would love to have them on board," she said.

"We pay for all the expenses, so all you have to do is care for them and open your heart."

Anyone interested in fostering an animal or donating to Helping Hands can contact on 0459 538 093.