Meet the first contender for the Division 4 council seat

Michelle Wright has put forward her nomination for Division 4 councillor in the upcoming 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council elections. Image: Jordan Gilliland

A FRESH face has announced their intention to run in the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council elections for the currently uncontested Division 4 seat.

Michelle Wright has lived in Bowen her whole life and worked as an administration officer for 17 years as well as a swimming coach and teacher.

Mrs Wright had been considering running for council for several years and hoped that she could help address the region's needs with a solid community network and plenty of experience volunteering within the region.

"I've developed a passion for the community, and I think it's important for next generation to put their hand up and have a go," she said.

"What's led me to this is my voluntary work - I've always been bought up with it but since I've had my own children, I've realised the value of putting my hand up and doing my bit."

Mrs Wright has been heavily involved in the Bowen State School P&C in her role as treasurer.

In doing so, she had been successful in securing several grants and running events alongside the school.

One of Mrs Wright's main priorities coming into the council election was securing more jobs in the area to give the younger generation wider opportunities when choosing a career path.

"A big issue in the Division 4 region would be local jobs," she said.

"I do think council needs to lead the way with creating jobs by employing trainees and apprentices and set an example of what we expect and what to expect from other businesses."

"I think if we can secure big industry and have something to bring families to town, other essential services will come.

"A flow on effect from this would then be more businesses, schools and police and the ability to actively pursue every opportunity we can.

"And that's basically what I want to create- more opportunities for the next generation."

Mrs Wright also priotisied keeping council rates low, ensuring roads were kept up to standard and improving health care facilities in the region.

While she acknowledged that if elected she would be a new face in council, Mrs Wright hoped that this would work to her advantage coming into the election.

"A a big thing to me is about listening- I need to listen to what the community and people want and because we are local I've a fairly big base and I'll be approachable," she said.

"I do want to listen to what people want and what ratepayers need and that's how I'll learn too.

"Bowen's always been my home. It's a very special place and I want to be part of the decision-making process and see the region move ahead."

"I know Division 4 is a large area and it's something that I know will take a lot of work, but I'm more than capable of working hard and being involved and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

The Whitsunday Regional Council Election will take place on March 28.

Mrs Wright will be running for the seat previously held by Nicola Greiger who announced she would not be running for council earlier this month.