Meet the good boy enlisted to protect our borders

A KEEN-SNOUTED hound with a hankering for undeclared meat has been tasked to the Cairns Airport to help keep Australia safe from African swine fever.

JD the biosecurity dog arrives today to take up his new post and protect the country's borders.

Senator Susan McDonald said his arrival came at a period of heightened risk of disease spread.

"African swine fever is at our doorstep, by the end of this year it's estimated it will have killed a quarter of the world's pig population, and it has been detected less than 1000km away from Australia in Timor-Leste," she said.

JD the biosecurity dog has just moved to Cairns to help the airport crack down on undeclared meat items which could cause an African swine fever outbreak. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch remembered when beagles were a common sight at the airport and said he was disappointed when they were removed.

"Each year we see around 360,000 passengers arrive at Cairns airport, and in 2018, 3800 of them were found to be carrying biosecurity risk items," Mr Entsch said.

JD - who is actually a labrador - has worked as a biosecurity detector for the Department of Agriculture for eight years at the Sydney International Airport and mail centre and the Brisbane airport.

He has sniffed out over 9869 biosecurity risk items including 2216 undeclared meat items so far in his career.