Meet the new PCYC manager

FRESH FACE: Sergeant Billy Li has made the move from Brisbane to take over as branch manager of Whitsunday PCYC. Gregor Mactaggart

INTRODUCING Sergeant Billy Li.

Sgt Li has made the move north from Brisbane after being appointed as branch manager of Whitsunday PCYC.

He boasts 14 years' experience in the Queensland Police Force and comes to the region following a stint as a relieving branch manager at Nambour PCYC.

"I spent seven months at Nambour before this role came up and before that was based at police headquarters as a plain clothes officer since 2009,” Sgt Li said.

"I got lucky getting the opportunity to come to the Whitsundays.

"It is paradise. There is nowhere else in the world like this and the people have been so friendly.

"I started in December and my family moved up last week.”

But Sgt Li arrives at a challenging time for the PCYC, which is currently closed due to major repairs, with leaks in the roof proving one of the major obstacles.

"Even though the building is closed, it is still a busy time for me,” he said.

"At the moment we are working with the Whitsunday Regional Council on the repairs to the building.

"They have been really, really good to us.

"The building will be a work in progress for a number of months, but hopefully we'll be in a position to be operational before the end of the year.”

Sgt Li is passionate about helping young people and despite the closure of the building, is focused on spreading a positive message across the region.

"Youth development is important to me and I'm looking at organising youth network meetings shortly,” he said.

When the PCYC building is back at full capacity, one of the goals is growing the gymnastics program as an introductory sport for youngsters.