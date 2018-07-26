Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan.
Motoring

Meet the new 'stealth fighter' of cars

by Dom Tripolone
26th Jul 2018 12:30 PM

THIS sleek new addition to the Mercedes-Benz line-up claims to be the stealth fighter of cars.

The German brand says its new A-Class sedan creates less drag than the world's slipperiest supercars.

Benz says the new compact four-door is the world's most aerodynamic vehicle, slipping through the air with the same ease as a commercial airliner.

The slick sedan is due to arrive in Australian showrooms some time after March next year when it will attempt to steal sales from the rival Audi A3.

It is propelled by two engine choices: a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-pot petrol unit (120kW/250Nm) and a 1.8-litre diesel engine (85kW/260Nm). Both are paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Drivers will be welcomed by a futuristic cockpit that is dominated by two 10.25-inch displays running lengthwise along the dash. The first is used as a digital dash to display all the cars vitals while the second houses the infotainment and comfort controls.

Also new is an intuitive infotainment set-up called MBUX. It can learn the driver's habits and adjust the car's settings automatically. For example, if the driver listens to a certain type of music or a talkback station on the way home, it will automatically select it. It will also suggest phone calls usually made on the way home.

Passengers are protected by a full complement of airbags as well as crash avoidance tech including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

The sedan will be preceded by the A-Class hatch which arrives next month.

