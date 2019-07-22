Meet the Noosa man competing on Australian Survivor

Noosa's Andrew Meldrum is competing in the new season of Australian Survivor: Champions vs Contenders.

A NOOSA man with some serious poker skills hopes to be the next winner of Australian Survivor.

Andrew Meldrum is one of a dozen everyday Aussies, or contenders, taking on champions including former Olympian Stephen Bradbury and NRL legend Andrew 'ET' Ettingshausen.

The 47-year-old advertising and marketing executive's job has taken him around the world, including stints in London and New York where he spent four years playing poker professionally.

"I've always had an affinity for puzzles and strategy games. I played chess at an early age and when I eventually discovered poker I quickly fell in love with the strategic depth of the game," he said.

"There are a lot of parallels with Survivor in that both are social/strategic games that require decision making based on imperfect information."

Mr Meldrum moved to Noosa last year to be closer to family.

"I just love everything about living in Noosa - the sense of community, the natural beauty of the environment, the food and coffee, and of course the serenity, particularly after the craziness of living in New York," he said.

"My sister Kate and her family are here in Noosa also, and a big part of my motivation for moving here was to be able to spend time with my niece and nephews. If I'm able to win the prize money it would mean a lot to the family. So that's what will be keeping me going as I'm sleeping on the ground and eating bugs."

A self-professed super fan, Mr Meldrum has been watching the franchise for the past two decades.

"I've been an avid fan of the show since Richard Hatch first hit the beach in Borneo way back in season one of US Survivor," he said.

"The thing that fascinates me most about the game is the required combination of physical, social and strategic skills. "

Champions don't train to lose, true champions find a way to win - every time.#SurvivorAU | Soon. pic.twitter.com/itMqB6tGk1 — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) June 27, 2019

"My biggest concern with the Champions vs Contenders format is if the challenges skew very physical and the Champions tribe is made up of former professional athletes - that would not be ideal. In general though, part of the beauty of Survivor is that it very quickly strips everyone down to a fairly level playing field once you hit the beach."

He aims to "win big in the most memorable way" as Australian Survivor's ultimate villain.

"If I've learned one thing from being a fan of the show for so long it's that villains have more fun," he said.

"Ideally of course my tribe mates won't know that they have a scheming villain in their midst, and I have various cover stories planned to disguise my background in advertising and poker."

The new season of Australian Survivor: Champions vs Contenders premieres on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.