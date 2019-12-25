Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SANTA CATS: The Red Cat Adventures team is embracing the festive season, with a skeleton crew taking care of guests on Christmas Day. From left are: Mark Huston, Asher Telford, Chris Leverington, Christie Murray and Tayla Johannesen.
SANTA CATS: The Red Cat Adventures team is embracing the festive season, with a skeleton crew taking care of guests on Christmas Day. From left are: Mark Huston, Asher Telford, Chris Leverington, Christie Murray and Tayla Johannesen.
News

Meet the people keeping Airlie ticking at Christmas

Deborah Friend
25th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE you’re tucking into your Christmas turkey, spare a thought for our hardworking tourism operators who work 365 days of the year to keep our visitors entertained and happy.

While many people are enjoying a few days, or even a week, off work this festive season, there are those at the ‘front line’ who don’t miss a beat when it comes to looking after our tourists.

Red Cat Adventures is one such business, with two of their boats – Tongarra and Thundercat II – doing the rounds of the best snorkelling spots tomorrow, and their mainland resort, Paradise Cove, also operating as normal.

Owner Asher Telford said some of the 30 staff would be having the day off, with a ‘skeleton’ staff working Christmas Day to keep the wheels turning.

“The boats will be departing today, Christmas Eve, and out on the water tomorrow, Christmas Day,” he said.

“They are all fully booked, which is great. We will be closing the Main Street booking office, in Airlie, just for the day, and then back into it as normal on Boxing Day.”

HAPPY: Chelsea Brown, who works in guest services at Heart Hotel & Gallery, enjoys working on Christmas Day because
HAPPY: Chelsea Brown, who works in guest services at Heart Hotel & Gallery, enjoys working on Christmas Day because "everybody's happy".

Heart Hotel & Gallery, meanwhile, in the middle of the Airlie Beach Main Street, is also fully booked over the festive season.

Staff will be working on Christmas Day, as normal, to make sure guests’ wishes are met while on holiday.

“I don’t mind working Christmas Day,” Chelsea Brown, from guest services, said.

“Everybody’s happy at this time of year when they come in on holidays, so it’s great!”

business christmas christmas day heart hotel red cat adventures tourism
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen vegetation fire extinguished

        Bowen vegetation fire extinguished

        News Firefighters continuing to dampen down edges of vegetation fire.

        SMILE: Cute Santa pics from the Whitsundays

        premium_icon SMILE: Cute Santa pics from the Whitsundays

        News We put the call out for the good, the bad and the ugly and you delivered.

        BACK ON: Fireworks to go ahead across region

        premium_icon BACK ON: Fireworks to go ahead across region

        News Council announces that New Year’s Eve fireworks have been given the green light.

        Man taken to hospital after highway rollover

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after highway rollover

        News Paramedics called to crash at Bowen early this morning.