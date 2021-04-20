Meet the team delivering Whitsundays news to you

Since 1904, a committed team of journalists has always dutifully covered the highs and lows of the Whitsundays region from right here in our region.

We have told the stories of the lives that have shaped the region, from Proserpine and Airlie Beach to Bowen and Collinsville, into what it is today.

Just like you, we’ve survived massive technological change and witnessed an information revolution, and adapted with it.

How you access your newspaper changed in ways unimaginable only a few years ago. But the fundamental obligation between the newspaper and the people it lives for – its readers – has not changed.

Unlike the digital giants that revolutionised access to information but have no physical presence nor employ reporters in real communities, The Whitsunday Times is written by real people living in the same streets as its readers.

So as we move to our new home on the Courier Mail website I want to take the opportunity make sure you recognise those faces when we bump into each other at the local coffee shop, the post office, Woolies or on Main Street.

The Whitsunday Times will soon have a new home on the Courier Mail website.

My name is Kirra Grimes and I am the new face of the Whitsunday Times, proud and committed to upholding the long legacy of trusted news in your piece of paradise.

I’ve moved up from Victoria and am now settled in Jubilee Pocket with my dog Sonny, pen and pad at the ready.

I may be new to town but I’ve already had a chance to explore what this region has to offer, taking in the sights and tapping in to the rich history on offer.

I work closely with my colleagues at the Daily Mercury in Mackay as we report on the news of the day and find how it relates to you.

I will be a regular presence in Bowen for court and council meetings, as well as Proserpine and wherever that scoop takes me, or the stories that need to be told are.

Bowen and Proserpine will still have their own dedicated sections on the Courier Mail website.

For me, it’s about continuing the reliability the Whitsunday Times, along with the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and the Bowen Independent, have come to be known for.

Regional news is where I got my start in journalism and it is where I want to continue my career.

In my former role covering the South Gippsland and Bass Coast shires in Victoria where I worked for three years, I became well-equipped to cover the tourism, rural and community stories Whitsunday readers seek us out for.

Since 1902 and 1904, respectively, the people of the Whitsunday region have woken up to the Bowen Independent and the Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

While the Whitsunday Times came later in 1981, I am entrusted with continuing this conversation with our loyal readers for all three titles.

You can trust me to ask the questions you want answered, break the stories people don’t want told and hold authority to account.

Whitsunday Times journalist Kirra Grimes. Picture: Heidi Petith

Whether it’s capturing the resilience of this region after a devastating cyclone, taking photos at Airlie Beach Race Week, reporting on the heated exchanges at council meetings or asking the hard questions of an election hopeful, you can trust our news will never be fake. It will never be insincere. And it will never be contrary to what we know to be the facts.

Our news will always be from the heart and delivered with consideration and conscience.

The Whitsunday Times lives for the region and its people. It always has and it always will.

But just as committed as we are to you, so too are our journalist colleagues across Queensland who deliver the latest breaking news to keep you in the know. And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Yes, your digital subscription to this site gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to the Courier Mail.

In the coming days, the Whitsunday Times finds a new home with its own standalone section on the Courier Mail website.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach and other great features.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

