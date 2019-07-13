Meet the team: Our GM has a love of all things rural

Name: Karin-ane King

Position: General Manager

Time at the Daily Mercury: Six months. I relocated with my husband in February of this year but I've worked for ARM and News for the past nine years. I've filled many roles across the company starting at the News Mail in Bundaberg under the leadership of Wayne Tompkins.

Then I relocated to Roma to manage the southern Surat Region including community papers at Roma, St George and Charleville before moving to the CQ News in Emerald, and adding the Central Telegraph from Biloela to my bow.

Mackay connection: Growing up in the Central Highlands Region at Capella, I have fond memories as a child of holidays in the region with my grandparents.

We used to stay with at uncle and aunt's house in Lloyd street. I have been past the old Queenslander to check it out.

While packing at Emerald, I found my old terry towelling hat that grandma sewed ribbon to so it wouldn't fly off in the breeze at the beach!

Daily Mercury general manager Karin-ane King with the terry towelling hat her grandma adapted for their Mackay visits. Caitlan Charles

What brought you to Mackay? Opportunity to work alongside Nigel Irving (former Daily Mercury general manager) and learn more about the Daily Mercury operation.

It presented me an opportunity to continue to grow my skills and work within the industry that I am passionate about.

Sports or hobbies? I would love to be able to tell you a great sport story but I'm absolutely hopeless. My family often tease me about the fact I cannot even catch a ball.

How do you spend weekends? A lot has changed in the region since I was a child so I'm really enjoying discovering the region again.

From heading into the mountains to exploring the local beaches and suburbs.

I'd never be caught dead ... in a bikini.

You'll never see me without ... a smile.

My friends would describe me as ... Focused, driven and passionate about what I do.

I would me describe me as ... Always up for a challenge.

What do you love about Mackay? I think I love it all. The beaches, shopping and convenience. Everything I need is right on my doorstep. Not to forget the climate.

What are you reading or listening right now? If it's reading, listening and watching something, it's going to be ABC, SBS and, of course, newspaper.

A bit old-fashioned, I know but just love information that informs and inspires you to grow as a person.

The song that best describes me is ... I Am Woman (Hear Me Roar) - Helen Reddy.

What issue matters to you most? Rural and regional communities. Having grown up in the Central Highlands gave us a real appreciation for what it means to be part of a community.

Understanding what make us strong and agile despite our challenges, whether they be drought, flood or fires.

Community is something that is stronger than government and higher than politics.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

I love Australia so much and I still have quiet a few spots left to tick off the bucket list.