Meet the Whitsunday couple celebrating 50 years of marriage

GOLDEN: Jean and Robert Ekert on their wedding day, May 17, 1969 in Newcastle. Georgia Simpson

A LONG time ago, Jean Ekert was told that a match between a Piscean and a Virgo would be disastrous.

It's a poignant reminder that star signs aren't always to be trusted, as on this day 50 years ago, Jean married Robert Ekert, the man of her dreams.

Today they celebrate their golden anniversary, and it's been a lifetime of adventure for the pair.

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY: Jean and Robert Ekert celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, and Mrs Ekert said the key to her successful marriage had been "patience”. Georgia Simpson

Rewind to the 60s, when the Palais Royale in Newcastle was the place to be seen on a Friday night.

Robert certainly saw Jean, as she swirled through the crowd of dancing men and women.

"She was the best looking one there,” he said.

Robert said it was the first and last time he went to the Palais Royale, and it was about two years later that he proposed to an unsuspecting Jean while they were sitting in a Land Rover.

They married in Newcastle but have spent the last 50 years working and travelling across Queensland.

The Flametree Caravan Park is in existence thanks to the couple, who opened the park in 1976 with Robert's brother and his wife.

For 10 years the Ekert clan ran the popular tourist park, and when they sold the business in 1986, Robert and Jean swapped land for water.

By this stage, they had a two-year-old daughter, Janessa, and the family sailed the ocean until it was time for Janessa to start school.

In 1996 they moved back to the Whitsundays, after having spent six years in Taylors Beach owning and operating another caravan park.

Fast forward to 2013, when the vow "in sickness and health” was put to the ultimate test, when Robert suffered a heart attack.

"Robert dropped dead on me five years ago,” Mrs Ekert said.

Mr Ekert spent three days in intensive care, and it was another nine days before he was home again.

The entire 12-day period was one of the scariest things Jean said she'd ever been through, and the six weeks following was "harder than having a newborn baby”.

At present, Jean and Robert said they were "never very far” from one another, and their secret to their lasting marriage was pretty simple.

"Patience,” Jean said.

It's patience that has enabled Jean to look past Robert's "annoying” habit of drying his hands on the tea towels.

"That's what a hand towel is for,” she said.

Robert said he couldn't remember all Jean's bad habits, but his eyes had a twinkle when Jean said she still held his hand when they walked down the street together.