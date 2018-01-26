Meet the Whitsundays newest Aussies

THE round of applause was deafening as the Whitsundays three new citizens, South African born Linda Dedekind and UK couple Anthony Bacon and Nicola Enderwick, spoke the final words of their pledge and offically became Australian.

For Anthony and Nicola, who have been in the great southern land for five and a half years now, today was the end of a very long journey.

"It's something we both wanted to do, I've been wanting to come to Australia since I was 16,” Nicola said.

"It feels amazing, we have worked so hard to get here today.”

Her fiancé Anthony agreed as he looked fondly at their son Marley, who was born four months ago at the Proserpine Hospital.

The Cannonvale pair began the citizenship process over two years ago, first arriving on working holiday visa's and then achieving permanent residency - this Australia Day they just couldn't keep the smiles from their faces.

"Nicole was approved last May and I wasn't approved until November,” Anthony said.

"It's a nice thing to do on Australia Day, it gives the day a little extra significance to us.

"Happy Australia Day everyone.”

Jubilee Pcket resident Linda Dedekind has also been in Australia five years and described the day as "joyous” as she joined her husband who became an Australian citizen last year.

"We came here for family and saftey,” Linda said.

"I love Australia because of the freedom, safety and lovely people.”

