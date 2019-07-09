Meet the woman who will change AFL in Mackay

SHE might have hung her boots up last week, but new competitions manager for AFL Mackay, Christina Likos, will make more of an impact for Aussie rules off field.

Two weeks ago Likos was one of the top goal scorers for the Eastern Swans women's team, rivalled only by her daughter Lara.

Instead of breaking down defences, now she has her sights set on strengthening all clubs across the region.

New Mackay AFL competition manager Christina Likos. Aidan Cureton

Likos has been a regular sporting influence around Mackay since she moved north five years ago. Most recently she was a HPE teacher at Mercy College Mackay before she took up her managerial position.

She said her new role would combine her sporting passion with her knack of educating.

New Mackay AFL competition manager Christina Likos taking a mark off AFLQ Mackay regional manager, Dan Cordwell. Aidan Cureton

"AFL being a huge passion of mine, I thought I could really do something here and really support the sport in Mackay," she said.

"Not only can I support the growth of AFL in Mackay, but also give support to the areas that might be lacking."

Before Mackay becomes the hub for Aussie rules legends, Likos said growth would need to start at a grassroots level.

"Strategically we're looking at how we can implement a girls youth competition," she said.

"We are looking into how we can boost participation in the boys youth competition. We also need umpires with every game, so we hope to raise the number of those as well."

Understanding she is knee deep in a rugby league town, Likos says Aussie rules has potential to be king.

Christina Likos launches off Dan Cordwell's back. Aidan Cureton

"Queensland is such a league orientated place ... but I can see AFL becoming players' primary sport," she said.

"Ideally that's what I'd love to see. It's such a family based sport and I hope to really promote that. It's not just about that player on the field, it's about the community."

Her links to the women's sport was also mentioned as one of her passion projects.

"I've been given this opportunity to step up, as a female within the AFL and back the women and get their participation up," she said.

The new face of Mackay AFL said she would miss her time at the Swans, but added it was them who installed a sense of Mackay pride in her.

McDonalds local licensee, Niki Ramsay and new Mackay AFL competition manager Christina Likos announcing the partnership between Mackay AFL and McDonalds. Aidan Cureton

"They're a prime example of the clubs we have in Mackay. They're family orientated and welcoming," she said.

"All the clubs in Mackay are like that. I've been able to see that from a player perspective, parents' perspective and now a working perspective."