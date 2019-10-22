Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT A SHOT: Marcus Yasso nailed a hole in one in Ayr at the weekend.
WHAT A SHOT: Marcus Yasso nailed a hole in one in Ayr at the weekend. Supplied
Golf

Meet the twelve-year-old who nailed a stunning hole in one

Jordan Gilliland
by
22nd Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG golfing talent has managed a feat that many golfers spend their whole life trying to attain - a hole in one.

Bowen rising golf star, Marcus Yasso, obtained the holy grail of golfing moments at the Karrie Webb Junior Masters on Sunday.

Shooting from the men's tee off hole 17 at Ayr Golf Course, the 12-year-old had almost sunk the impressive shot the day before, his dad, Matt said.

"On the first day he got very close so he knew there might have been a chance to get it," Mr Yasso said.

"He didn't change anything when he approached the hole on the Sunday. He just hit it perfectly and it got a great roll and it sunk."

The young golfer, who looks up to the likes of professionals Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, was 'overwhelmed and shocked'.

"His goal wasn't to get a hole in one, his goal was to get one before his dad. He nailed that one," Mr Yasso said.

"When he got it in the hole he was pretty pumped and he hasn't been able to wipe the smile since."

The hole in one did nothing to stop the momentum of Yasso however, who was able to place fifth overall at the tournament.

With a pool of players ranging from Mackay to Townsville, and players as old as 18 competing, the placing is almost as impressive as the hole in one.

"He has a handicap of 18 and it's just getting better all the time," Yasso's mother, Sue said.

"He's only been playing for around four years, and he plays a lot of sports but golf is the passion.

"He's definitely trying to build up his skills with plans to take on some of the best.

"He'll always have his name up on the wall at the Ayr golf course, and that's something momentous."

ayr golf bowen golf bowen sport junior golf marcus yasso whitsunday sport
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Man's hunger lands him in trouble with police

    premium_icon Man's hunger lands him in trouble with police

    Crime He also allegedly kicked at seagulls in the Airlie city centre.

    STOLEN: Police investigate spate of thefts

    premium_icon STOLEN: Police investigate spate of thefts

    Crime One woman was out for two hours. When she came home items were gone

    CRUSH: Major milestone reached at Plane Creek mill

    premium_icon CRUSH: Major milestone reached at Plane Creek mill

    Business About 80 per cent of the crop has now been crushed.

    How a music video will help break down mental health stigma

    premium_icon How a music video will help break down mental health stigma

    Community Local indigenous issues are the focus of this locally made video