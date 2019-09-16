Meet the Whitsundays youngest entrepreneurs

BUSINESS READY: Grace Cullen (11) and Katie Austin (10) have already earnt a third of their trip to Disneyland through their business K&G Handmade Designs.

BUSINESS READY: Grace Cullen (11) and Katie Austin (10) have already earnt a third of their trip to Disneyland through their business K&G Handmade Designs. Jordan Gilliland

THEY might be some of the Whitsundays youngest entrepreneurs and they're showing that age is no barrier if you have a business goal.

Bowen youngsters, Grace Cullen, 11, and Katie Austin, 10, have been seen around at events and markets since Easter.

Their business, K&G Handmade Designs, sells handmade earrings for $2 each and has been wildly successful since its humble beginnings at the start of the year.

Miss Austin said that what started as an opportunity for the two friends to spend more time together has expanded into a great chance to save for an overseas holiday.

"We both ended up at different schools and we wanted to figure out something that we could do together, was fun and we could go to lots of places for," she said.

"We were at my house and we saw a box of earrings and thought that we could make our own."

After finding success in their initial release, the young entrepreneurs set themselves a goal to save enough money to travel to Sydney for their birthdays, a number they have already beaten.

JEWELS: The handiwork of K&G Handmade Designs. Jordan Gilliland



Contrary to the belief of some, Miss Cullen said they handmade the earrings without any adult help, something the pair is 'very proud of'.

"We order the fronts, backs and the clips all separately and then we have to use a special glue that sticks it all together," she said.

"Sometimes we have friends help us but other than that it's all made by us."

The entrepreneurial duo has even gone national after the inclusion in a 'teacher's box'.

"There's a Bowen teacher that makes subscription boxes for teachers that she sends out across Australia, and we were included in the latest box," Miss Cullen said.

"We had people that loved our earings so much that they contacted us to make and send them more.

"We can also custom-make earings if people have something in particular in mind. We've already done a few of those."

Miss Austin's mother, Victoria Austin, said she has been 'so proud of the hard work of both girls'.

"They had a goal to get to Sydney, and they worked so hard to be able to get that money that they're now saving to go to Disneyland instead," Mrs Austin said.

"One of either set of parents will always come with them to the markets and stalls and we notice that we have so many repeat customers who love supporting two local girls.

"And why wouldn't they love them? They're only $2, stainless steel, hypo-allergenic and you get to support educating children the value of money and hard work."

Miss Austin says she has an even bigger goal if they make enough for their America trip.

"I want to see Bora Bora. I think I'd only be a third of the way there when we have enough for Disneyland but I want to try," she said.