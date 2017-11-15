Menu
Meet your local state candidate

There will be a Whitsunday election forum at the Reef Gateway on Thursday night.
IF YOU'RE still undecided about who to vote for on November 25, you might want to get along to the Reef Gateway Hotel tomorrow night.

The Proserpine and Whitsunday Coast Chambers of Commerce are co-hosting a local candidate election forum from 6pm.

All six Whitsunday candidates have accepted the invitation to attend: sitting MP Jason Costigan (LNP), Jennifer Whitney (Katter Australia Party), Bronwyn Taha (ALP), Noel Skippen (One Nation), Imogen Lindenberg (Greens) and Dan van Blarcom (Independent).

Each candidate for Whitsunday has five minutes to introduce themselves and make a policy statement, before answering prepared questions on tourism and infrastructure, national disaster support, their priorities for the region and party preference.

They will also take questions without notice from the floor, moderated by MC and local Whitsunday identity Kevin Collins.

Whitsunday Times

