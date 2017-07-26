Meeting critical to fight for fair funds

URGENT calls pleading for the Prime Minister and Minister for Justice to revisit the Whitsundays are now being made after last week's Category D funding shortfall.

In just over one hour from now, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen will be holding a critical meeting with Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson and the Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox. Tony Martin

Speaking to the Whitsunday Times ahead of the teleconference, Mayor Willcox said it was paramount that a face-to-face meeting be held with Mr Turnbull and Mr Keenan in a vital bid to urge the Federal Government to match the State Government's $110 million funding promise, so the area and economy could be rebuilt after the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Debbie.

"They've only committed $29 million to the whole of the state," he said.

Cr Willcox said during the meeting he would be strongly aiming to persuade Mr Keenan to visit the Whitsundays and "have a look", as the current funding promise was not enough.

He said the Prime Minister had touched down in Bowen immediately after the cyclone and had witnessed the damage on a fly-over, noting the issues and offering to "help us out".

"I want Mr Keenan to come up here. I think everybody gets a better appreciation when they're here," Cr Willcox said.

"I'm emotional about it because it's my community and my people suffering through this."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Patrick Woods

Today, Queensland's Deputy Premier Jackie Trad also called on the Prime Minister to return to the Whitsundays.

"Malcolm Turnbull should come back to the community and see for himself that recovery for these communities doesn't just stop after the cameras stop rolling," she said.

Ms Trad said it had been 16 weeks since the region had been wrecked by the cyclone and that George Christensen should convince Mr Turnbull to come to the Whitsundays "and meet the people who, right now, need a hand up after Debbie devastated their economy and their community".

The funding deficiency has meant there won't be money for the Whitsunday Coast Airport upgrade, Airlie Beach Revitalisation, Bluewater Trail and Queens Park upgrade, Shute Harbour or South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Dawson MP George Christensen. MICK TSIKAS

George Christensen, who recently announced he was "gutted" at the amount of funding currently pledged, said a key outcome for today's discussion was to get a review of many decisions including the refusal to fund Shute Harbour.

But he also noted that on radio Ms Trad had "started to walk away from initial promises that the State Government would provide its full $110 million commitment to the cyclone recovery".

"The indications were that they may now only provide that funding if the Federal Government provides likewise," he said.

"The State Government has a budget and committed its $110 million promise. There is no reason to lower that commitment because it isn't matched by federal funding.

"I would encourage the State to keep to their promise of $110 million and I will fight for adequate funding from the Federal Government."

Ms Trad immediately denied the allegations and said Mr Christensen was "talking utter rubbish".

"We have given a 100% rock solid guarantee that our $110 million is not going anywhere and will be spent in cyclone-affected communities," she said.

Cr Wilcox said the politics needed to be cast aside.

"We've had one of the biggest natural disasters in history. And now it appears to be all argy-bargy between state and federal governments. I want them to put politics aside and work it out," he said.

"We all need to work together for the common good of the people. I'm not going to rest on this one. The Whitsundays has been damaged and we need assistance."