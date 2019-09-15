Menu
Troy Jackson at the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway state titles.
Troy Jackson at the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway state titles. Marguerite Cuddihy
Motor Sports

MEGA GALLERY: 160+ photos from Qld speedway titles

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
15th Sep 2019 3:20 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Do you have what it takes to get on a motorbike with no brakes, no gears and no rear suspension?

These riders do.

For the first time, the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway Club hosted three events as part of the Queensland Speedway State Titles.

Riders battled it out in hopes of taking out the 2019 U16 125cc solo title, U16 125cc best pairs title and 2019 250cc title.

First place Flynn Nicol, second place Joshua Beetham, third place Tate Zischke and fourth place Nathan Gorman in the 2500CC Queensland titles Joshua Beetham, Nathan Goman and Tate Zischke at the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway state titles.
First place Flynn Nicol, second place Joshua Beetham, third place Tate Zischke and fourth place Nathan Gorman in the 2500CC Queensland titles Joshua Beetham, Nathan Goman and Tate Zischke at the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway state titles. Marguerite Cuddihy

Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway Club secretary Tracey Tunstall said being able to host these types of events was not only a huge boost for the club, but the region.

 

Nanango MP and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway Club secretary Tracey Tunstall at the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway state titles.
Nanango MP and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway Club secretary Tracey Tunstall at the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Speedway state titles. Marguerite Cuddihy

"It's an exciting time for our young club," Tunstall said.

"We applied for grants in 2014 and got the track built inside the speedway.

"We have been running events here since 2015 and this was the first time we hosted these three events."

South Burnett

