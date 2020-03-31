MEGA NAME AND SHAME: 10 of Bowen’s drink and drug drivers

MUST HAVE BEEN SPIKED’

A YOUNG Bowen man recorded told police he must have been spiked at a party when he recorded positive to three different drugs during a roadside test.

Joseph John Mortimer was intercepted by police on John St, Bowen, about 10.45am on January 23.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the 20-year-old man tested positive to a roadside drug test.

Mortimer made no admissions to recent drug use and said he was “spiked at a party”, Sgt Myors told the Bowen Magistrates Court.

Sgt Myors said lab results revealed Mortimer tested positive to methamphetamine, MDMA and marijuana.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said it “wasn’t a good look” for Mortimer.

“They only test for three drugs and you’re positive for all three,” he said.

“It doesn’t say how much of each drug, but you don’t have a good previous record.”

Mortimer pleaded guilty, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months. His conviction was recorded.

MULTIPLE IN THE CAR

A BOWEN woman had two passengers in the car when she recorded more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Samantha Jean Riley, 28, pleaded guilty to drink driving on February 13.

Riley was pulled over on Tollington Rd, Bowen, about 10.40pm. She was carrying two passengers at the time, Sgt Myors said.

She recorded a BAC of 0.126. She was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months. Her conviction was recorded.

JUST OVER THE LIMIT

PERTH man Wesley Ivan Tate “thought he was OK” to drive after drinking three beers, recording the lowest positive reading possible.

The 60-year-old was pulled over on Herbert St, Bowen, about 1.25am on February 23 after drinking at the Grand View Hotel.

Pleading guilty, he told the court he had drunk three beers over a three-hour span and “thought he was OK” to drive.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined him $200, and disqualified him from driving for one month, with a conviction recorded.

HISTORY OF DRUG CHARGES

A BOWEN woman with “a history of appearing in court on drug charges” pleaded guilty to getting behind the wheel under the influence of two different drugs.

Denika Lee Boatswain, 30, was intercepted by police on the Bruce Highway at Myrtlevale about 1.37pm on December 29.

A roadside drug test showed a positive result, and Boatswain admitted using illicit drugs that morning.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Boatswain tested positive to methamphetamine and marijuana.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Boatswain “had a problem with drugs”.

“You were before the court in September on a similar offence and have a history of appearing in court on drug charges,” he said.

Boatswain was fined $800 with a conviction recorded. She was disqualified from driving for six months.

THREE JACK DANIELS AND A SHOT

THREE drinks of Jack Daniels and a shot of sambuca was enough for a Scottville man to record more than twice the limit.

Daniel John Berrell pleaded guilty to recording a BAC of 0.116 when police pulled him over on Ninth Ave, Scottville.

Driving about 9.05pm on February 8, Berrell said he consumed three Jack Daniels and coke poured by someone else and a shot of sambuca before getting behind the wheel.

Employed as a leading hand, Magistrate Ron Muirhead took into account his good driving record and issued a work licence with conditions to Berrell.

He was fined $800 and disqualified for six months, with a conviction recorded.

“STUPID IDEA” PICKING UP MATE

MATTHEW Anthony Minniecon “knew it was a stupid idea” when he chose to drive to a friend’s house under the influence of alcohol.

The Bowen man, 27, pleaded guilty after police intercepted him in the Bowen CBD area on February 22.

About 12.20am Minniecon was pulled over by police where he recorded a BAC of 0.95.

Sgt Myors told the court Minniecon was drinking at his house and decided to drive to his friend’s house and “knew it was a bad idea”.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months, with a conviction recorded.

DRUG-DRIVER ‘WALKED TO CAR’

BOWEN man Du Hai Le told police they “didn’t see him driving” when they pulled him over on Livingstone Rd, Bowen.

The 36-year-old, who appeared by video link, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana and driving with a disqualified licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Bowen Magistrates Court Le was observed at 10.15am on August 19, 2019.

When police intercepted his vehicle, he denied driving and told police “he had walked from home to sit in the driver’s seat”, Sgt Myors said.

Le was disqualified from driving at the time, and made admissions to police to using drugs throughout the night.

Lawyer Phil Rennick said Le was the father of one child, and had lived in Bowen for 10 years working as a tomato picker and in a bakery.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Le had “blatantly disregarded the law”.

“Your licence was disqualified in Bowen court on August 14 for three months, and you chose to drive less than a week later,” he said.

Le was fined a total of $1800 for both offences, with conviction recorded. His licence was disqualified for two years and four months.

FOUR STUBBIES SENDS MAN OVER

FOUR stubbies of beer were enough for a Bowen man to record two-times the legal limit when he was intercepted by police in Bowen.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Andrew Timothy Heard recorded a BAC of 0.116 when he was pulled over on Leichardt St, Bowen.

The 50-year-old had consumed four stubbies of Carlton Dry, drinking his last drink 20 minutes before he was intercepted about 5.50pm, Sgt Myors said.

Lawyer Kevin Baxter asked for the minimum period of disqualification time, telling the court Heard would potentially lose his job if the suspension was lengthy.

“His employer has been assisting with people to pick him up and drop him off, but a long suspension would make that difficult and his employment may be impacted,” Mr Baxter said.

Heard pleaded guilty and was fined $1000, with conviction recorded. His licence was disqualified for three months.

PARTY PROVES COSTLY FOR SKIPPER

ATTENDING a party before work caused a fishing dory driver to be fined, after he tested positive to methamphetamine.

Dylan James Beath, 29, was intercepted by Townsville water police in the Coral Sea about 12.45pm on December 15.

The court heard water police observed the white fishing dory with commercial signs on it, and tested Beath who was the driver at the time.

Heard tested positive to methamphetamine and made admissions to police.

Beath, who was self represented and pleaded guilty, told the court he went to a party before work.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Beath $600, with conviction recorded. Mr Muirhead made no order for disqualification of Beath’s marine licence.

NEW BOAT LEADS TO FINE

SEAN Conrad Brill was enjoying a new boat when police intercepted him near Port Denison.

The 46-year-old Bowen boilermaker recorded a BAC of 0.65 about 1pm on February 9 when police tested him, Sgt Myors said.

Self-representing himself, Brill pleaded guilty, telling the court he had only brought “one museli bar in my tucker bag”.

“I just bought the boat and was happy. I love fishing, and I had a few beers out there and didn’t realise I had them so quick,” he said.

“I should have had them over a longer time.”

Brill was fined $200 dollars with conviction recorded. His marine licence was disqualified for one month.