MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ projects revealed

Several projects are under way across the region. Picture: Phill Gordon

Here’s how projects are progressing across the Whitsunday Regional Council area.

Proserpine Main Street Upgrade

The upgrade nearing completion with the final portion of footpath between O’Duinns pub and Chapman Street yet to be constructed.

Traffic islands have been completed outside the new administration building and a pedestrian crossing will soon be installed.

The footpath outside the Reject Shop has been finished with and includes an improvement to the drainage on the Mill Street corner.

Work on the entry statements, pedestrian crossings and speed limits imprinted into the asphalt are expected to be completed in early September.

Planting and re-mulching of all landscaping is also set to be completed soon.

Lake Proserpine

Signage works are now under way and the installation of the third jetty was due to start last week.

Sunwater has reviewed the lease agreement with Telstra to install a tower to boost mobile coverage and the council is reviewing the draft licensing agreement.

Thinkwater will install grey water treatment systems for the amenities, as well as timers on the showers to eliminate water waste.

Works on the relining of the culvert on the entrance way to the campground have been awarded and will be undertaken in coming months.

Impressions of the new entry sign at Proserpine Main Street.

Bridge Upgrade Bicentennial Boardwalk (Airlie Beach): Awaiting state approval. A request for quotation for the bridge supply and installation closes on August 20.

Airlie Beach Movie Screen (Airlie Beach): Request for quotations closed with one submission. The project is still in evaluation process.

Cannonvale Lakes Stage 3 (Cannonvale): The installation of the boardwalk and solar lights started on August 3 and is set to be completed in early October.

Remaining funds will be put towards upgrades to landscaping and internal footpaths.

Halpannel Park Upgrade (Proserpine): Currently drafting specifications for playground equipment, soft fall and shade structure upgrade.

Rotary Park Upgrade (Proserpine): Quotations closed on July 21 to replace the soft fall and refurbish the existing playground equipment. The contract will be awarded this month,

Keith Johns Park Stage 2 (Proserpine): A new picnic shelter is currently under construction along with new park furniture and will be completed this month.

Whitsunday Gardens Park Upgrade (Proserpine): Draft specifications for playground equipment, softfall and shade structure upgrade are under way.

Gloucester Sports Park Retaining Wall (Hydeaway Bay): Quotations closed on July 21.

Whitsunday Coast Airport roof will be renewed.

Henry Darwen Park Stage 2 (Bowen): Drafting specifications for footpath network, shade structure and drinking fountains is under way.

Lions Park (Bowen): Upgrades to the car park commenced July 27 and asphalt was placed on August 24. Planning is under way to replace the shelters within the park.

Railway Road Footpath (Collinsville): Documents have been prepared with scope of works on Railway Rd. Construction planning will commence once this scope is confirmed with the council.

Wangaratta Caravan Park Pool Refurbishment: Project yet to commence. Status to be

advised.

Proserpine Aquatic Facility Residence Demolition and Kiosk Renewal: Surveyors have been engaged and final scoping is in progress.

Bowen Aquatic Facility Town Pool Amenity Upgrade: Surveyors have been engaged and final scoping is in progress.

Cannonvale Depot Office Roof Replacement: Request for quotations closed yesterday.

Collinsville Youth Coalition Amenities Renewal: Scoping and draft procurement documentation under way.

Cannonvale Foreshore Hall (PCYC) New Playground: Request for quotation documents have been completed as well as consultation with the PCYC. Playground equipment will cater for children aged between four and 12. Request for quotations were put out in mid-August.

The Proserpine pool is among items to receive an upgrade.

Cannonvale Foreshore Hall (PCYC) Roof Renewal: Request for quotations closed yesterday.

Whitsunday Coast Airport Roof Renewal: Mechanical plant has been waterproofed and a tender for roof resheeting will be released to market at the end of August. Tenders for solar are set to be released in September.

Continuation of Pedestrian Path Lighting Airlie Foreshore: Documents have been submitted to contracts for quotes to be provided for the supply and installation.

Proserpine Water and Sewer Admin Roof Renewal: Request for quotations closed yesterday.

Collinsville Pool Amenities and Kiosk Upgrade: Surveyors have been engaged and final scoping is in progress.

Bowen Aerodrome Runway Repairs: Works have been scoped and are proposed to be included in the regional reseal program.

New Bowen Cemetery Columbarium Wall: Scoping process currently under way.

Armada Crescent Drainage Upgrade: Project scope has been compiled and project will involve an upgrade to drainage to redirect stormwater that is causing flooding to private properties.

Construction of Lagoon Deck and Shared Cycle Path: The Ergon HV alignment and installation was discussed on July 24. Sewer and water upgrades will be designed once Ergon provide coordinates of their existing infrastructure. The deck design and construct to be procured once all services are in advanced stage. The project is set to be completed late next financial year.

Work is also under way on the Airlie Beach foreshore.

Reynolds Street Drain: A design has been completed and works are to follow the Lions Park car park.

Wilsons Beach Rockwall: The scope of works has been confirmed with the certifying engineer. Suitably experienced operators have been contacted and one is available early to mid September. Sourcing suitably sized rock has been a challenge, but options are being explored. Footpath construction will follow amendments to the rock wall.

Flagstaff Hill Roadworks: Survey and Geotech are currently being undertaken and draft scope will soon follow. The design will be fast tracked to ensure any funding affected by the roadworks can show substantial commencement.

Argyle Street Kerb and Channel: The design has been prepared for sign-off and is awaiting confirmation of cost to relocate the Ergon pole for final estimate. The project is set for delivery about early October following Lions Park car park and Reynolds St drain, however this may be pushed out for Flagstaff Hill if necessary.

Ted Cunningham Bridge Upgrade: The current bridge formation is a single lane, low-level bridge that is often inundated by the flood waters of the Bowen River. Plans are under way to replace the bridge with a single lane and the council are awaiting grant funding before the project begins.

Bowen Sewerage Treatment Plant Upgrade: The principal contractor Aquatec Maxcon are currently in the commissioning stage of the project.

Impressions of the exterior of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Proserpine Entertainment Centre

Council awarded the construction contract on August 12 with work set to begin in September with an expected completion date of August 2021.

Proserpine Administration Building

There a minor variation and works of defects currently under way alongside the installation of IT systems.

The boardroom table has been installed and connectivity works are being finalised and the communications and security contractors are the last remaining contractors to complete their works.

The IT team has partially moved across and are in the process of setting up hardware for the workstations and servers.

Majority of the interior fit out is complete but the practical completion date has been pushed out because of finalising issues from a QFES review.

Flagstaff Hill

Tenders were reopened for the project last week after the original successful tenderer pulled out.

There will be a five-week tender period before the new tender is awarded.

An original render for the 100 seat cafe at the Flagstaff Hill development.

Cannonvale Water Network Augmentation: The contractor, Roebuck Civil, has begun to build the new pipeline on the Coyne Rd Reserve from Shute Harbour Rd towards the Coyne Rd Reserve.

Cannonvale Bulk Potable Water Project: The project has been split into three separate tenders. Deliveries of pipelines material are now complete. The construction of the pump Station are progressing, as is the construction of the pipeline.

Cannon Valley Reservoir Project: Deliveries are now complete and construction has begun on the pipeline. The reservoir design and construct tender this is scheduled for release in September.

Dodd Street Shared Footpath: This project involves the construction of a concrete shared path from Faust St to Anzac Rd and design is currently with the Transport and Main Roads Department for approval.

Forestry Road: Design documents are ongoing following a detailed scoping inspection. Works are proposed to commence after the construction of the admin car park about November.

Hillview Road Kerb and Channel: This project involves the construction of kerb and channel along Hillview Rd between Hammond St and Crowley St. Design will begin in late August or early September and the project is likely to begin late 2020 to early 2021.

Moonlight Drive Kerb and Channel: This project involves the reconstruction of pavement, kerb and channel along a section of Moonlight Drive and has been marked up for repair in the next month.

Port of Airlie Transit Terminal Upgrade: After discussions with the State Government, an amended design will be prepared to improve compliance throughout the terminal and guarantee funding. Design will begin in the coming months with works planned for later in the financial year.