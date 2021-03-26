Menu
Meghan and Harry movie confirmed

by Becky Pemberton
26th Mar 2021 5:06 AM

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell "Megxit" saga will be brought to life as a TV movie this year.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will dramatise "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie," says Deadline.

The TV movie will be the third in a trilogy on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Lifetime films, and casting is underway.

The movie will "detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death."

It will also feature "family feuds" between sisters in law Kate Middleton and Meghan, and also Charles and Harry and Harry and William, it is reported.

Meghan and Harry's explosive recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired earlier this month, could also feature.

The third movie was announced last year, but production was put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will follow two previous TV movies produced by Lifetime chronicling the royal couple's lives.

It hasn't been announced who will play the lead roles, but the first two films had different sets of leads.

The first, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, was released in 2018 to mark the couple's wedding.

 

 

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal debuted a year later, dramatising the couple's first year as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The movie starred American actress Tiffany Smith as the Duchess of Sussex and Poldark's Charlie Field as Prince Harry.

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser took the lead roles in the first biopic.

Harry and Meghan walked away from the royal family in order to become financially independent last year, after their hopes of earning money while still supporting the Queen were ruled out.

The couple are now raising their son Archie in their new £11 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

It has been announced Meghan is pregnant with their second child.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.

Originally published as Meghan and Harry movie confirmed

 

