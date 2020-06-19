Menu
Meghan cuts ties with ex-BFF

by Nadia Salemme and wires
19th Jun 2020 8:57 PM
Meghan Markle has reportedly ended her friendship with Jessica Mulroney over the stylist's race row, sources claim.

The Duchess of Sussex's formerly close relationship with Mulroney was said to be already strained before the Canadian socialite was criticizsd last week for her tone-deaf "white privilege" remarks, a source told Page Six.

The pair had been long-term friends since meeting in Canada with Mulroney, 40, introducing former Suits star Meghan, 38, to Toronto's social set.

Despite Mulroney's three kids playing a starring role in Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex has increasingly felt that her friend was "benefiting" from her position as royal BFF and stylist, sources say.

 

Meghan Markle is said to be no longer on speaking terms with her former best friend. Picture: Getty Images
The racial privilege controversy "has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good," one source said.

Since the royal wedding, Mulroney has won TV gigs on Good Morning America and her own reality show, I Do, Redo. She was axed from both shows last week following her racially-charged clash with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, with sources saying she wound up in a "flood of tears" after losing her morning show spot, a source said, according to the New York Post.

 

 

And while she started off helping Markle pick her clothes, Markle has now forged her own relationships with designers including Givenchy and Stella McCartney.

"I don't know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time," said another source.

"Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?"

Mulroney is one of baby Archie's godparents, which will make matters more difficult.

Mulroney has yet to appear publicly since her war of words with Exeter was made public.

Exeter revealed that Mulroney "took offence" to a "generic call to action" she made, asking white influencers to use their platforms to address racial inequality.

- with the New York Post.

 

 

