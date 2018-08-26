Meghan and Harry welcome new addition

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly celebrating after welcoming a new addition into the family - a dog.

According to the Daily Mail, the newlyweds have adopted a Labrador who is settling into Nottingham Cottage, their Kensington Palace home, nicely.

"The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage," a source told the Mail.

"Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds."

The name, age and colour of the new addition have not been revealed and Kensington Palace is yet to officially confirm the happy news, The Sun reports.

Prince Harry shares a kiss with his new wife Meghan Markle after their wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May. Picture: Getty

However, it doesn't come as a surprise given Meghan has always been a dog-lover and was heartbroken when she had to leave Bogart, her beloved Labrador-German Shepherd mix behind in Toronto when she moved to the UK.

Her other dog, a beagle named Guy, was flown here in November but Bogart was thought too old to make the long plane journey. He is being looked after by friends of Meghan.

Meanwhile Guy is living in the lap of luxury in the royal household.

He has his own Union Jack coat, eats only organic food and enjoys regular walks in the extensive grounds of Kensington Palace.

Meghan adopted Guy and Bogart from a dog rescue centre in Los Angeles while she was with her first husband, film producer Trevor Engelson.

Before moving to the UK, Meghan shared numerous pictures of Bogart and Guy, describing them as "my loves".

It is not known if the new pooch is a rescue dog but it seems likely, given Meghan's past pets and the fact that Harry's stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, is patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.