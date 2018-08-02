Meghan Markle’s kids will have surprising surname

FOLLOWING their nuptials earlier this year it's very possible that the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking about babies.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have previously spoken about their desire to have a family.

But should any tiny royals arrive for the couple, there'll be one noticeable difference between them and their cousins George, Louis and Charlotte, reports The Sun.

They will likely have different surnames.

Despite them all historically sharing the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, as direct descendants of The Queen, it is most likely they will take the name Sussex.

When William and Harry were at school, they were known as William and Harry Wales - a consequence of their dad being Prince Charles of Wales.

And Kensington Palace confirmed George would be known as George Cambridge on the school register - his dad is Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

So it's likely any future children Harry and Meghan have will adopt the surname Sussex.

It's thought the decision was made to help the royal children blend into their school environment, while also neatly tying in with their parents' titles.

In fact, the royals taking on a surname is a relatively recent occurrence - until 1917 they didn't even take on last names.

King George V decided to change the house name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor. He made the switch because of anti-German sentiments brewing at the start of World War I (the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha name was of German origin). "Windsor" came from Windsor Castle, one of the royal family's properties.

Today, the royal family is still known as the House of Windsor, but when Queen Elizabeth II came to power, she made the slight modification to Mountbatten-Windsor, in a nod to her husband's adopted surname.

- with The Sun